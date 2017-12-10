Allied Physical Therapy coming to Kingfield

KINGFIELD - Allied Physical Therapy will be offering Physical Therapy appointments out of Winters Health and Fitness starting in January.

With their primary office in Farmington, Allied PT has been servicing patients from Kingfield and Carrabassett Valley for more than 30 years. Winters Health and Fitness is a popular facility in Kingfield, meeting the fitness needs of the same community.

“This is a service we are so excited to be offing our patients," said Justin Longhurst, DPT, ATC of Allied PT. “PT will be more convenient for our patients living in this community.”

John Winter, SET, CFT said: “I couldn’t be more excited to have Allied PT practicing out of my fitness center. Ours services complement each other greatly. My clients will be able to get PT if needed, and PT patients can do their recovery exercises, all under one roof.”

Appointments will be available on Thursday afternoons to start with. Initial evaluations for physical therapy will be scheduled in the Farmington office.

Dennis Flanagan, PT, DPT, OCS of Allied PT is a Certified Orthopedic Specialist. Besides having his doctorate in physical therapy, Longhurst is also a Certified Athletic Trainer. Winter is a Certified Fitness Trainer as well as a Specialist in Exercise Therapy.

Allied Physical Therapy is located on Middle Street in Farmington and is accepting new patients. For more information or appointments, call 778-6469. Winters Health and Fitness is located on Main Street in Kingfield and can be reached at 778.1091.