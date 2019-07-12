Allied Realty welcomes Anna Moog

RANGELEY - Agent Anna Moog recently joined Allied Realty's Rangeley branch.

"I have loved being a part of small-town communities my entire life, and strive to stay involved both professionally and personally. Starting at a young age, the Rangeley area has been a special place for me and my family, and I enjoy getting to know locals and vacationers alike. I spend much of my free time outdoors whether it be snowshoeing, skiing, hiking with my dog or paddling on the lake.

My real estate career stemmed from a passion for the Maine landscape and lifestyle, and the desire to foster an appreciation for the home buying and selling process. While sharing my love for the Western Mountains of Maine, providing personalized attention as well as efficiency, I look forward to serving your real estate needs," Moog said.

Moog can be reached at Allied Realty's Rangeley Office at 207-864-3900, or her cell 207-200-1186, or by email at amoog@alliedrealty.net.