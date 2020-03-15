Allied Realty welcomes new agent

WILTON - Allied Realty would like to welcome Sarah Hilton to the Results Team.

Sarah Hilton performs with the highest standard of integrity, dependability, and work ethic. She is dedicated to sharing her knowledge and creative skills to achieve any task at hand. With a passion for encouraging home ownership in the great state of Maine, she looks forward to working with both buyers and sellers to help them achieve their dreams.

Sarah grew up in Western Maine, an area saturated with nature and contrast; aspects she knew she could never live without. In 2016 she purchased her first home in Jay, Maine. A year later she graduated from Central Maine Community College with a degree in Business Management & Administration and accepted a position as an Administrator at Allied Realty. As an administrator, Sarah managed Allied Realty’s Wilton office, where she was responsible for overall operations including listing maintenance and marketing. She gained an in-depth understanding of the background components of real estate transactions. In 2020, she joined Allied Realty’s Results Team as a Sales Agent!

In her free time, Sarah enjoys partaking in 4-seasons worth of outdoor recreational activities – her favorites include horseback riding, gardening, floral design, skiing, and spending time in the mountains hiking and exploring. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends - preferably around a crowded table filled with local foods and contagious laughter.

She can be reached at Allied Realty's Wilton office at 207-778-9999, or her cell 207-491-0367, or by email at shilton@alliedrealty.net.