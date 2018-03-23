Allied Realty welcomes new agents

FARMINGTON - Allied Realty is excited to welcome three new agents: Levi Bailey, Lisa Libby, and Jan Clark.

Libby is joining the Wilton office. She was born in Farmington and raised in Wilton, holds an Associate Broker license and has loved being a Realtor since 2014. She especially enjoys working with veterans, first time home buyers, the elderly, investors, and builders. She looks forward to serving the real estate needs of our community here in Franklin County and the surrounding towns.

Libby can be reached at Allied Realty’s Wilton office at 207-778-9999, or her cell 207-779-4200, or by email at LLibby@alliedrealty.net.

Bailey is a native, born and raised in Farmington. He recently joined the Allied Team in the Wilton office as a Sales Agent, having successfully passed the Maine State Agent Exam. Bailey is ambitious and ready to go to work for you. Give him a call, he would love to help you with your Real Estate needs.

He can be reached at Allied Realty’s Wilton office at 207-778-9999, or his cell 207-320-8630, or by email at lbailey@alliedrealty.net.

The Skowhegan office has recently welcomed Jan Clark, as a Sales Agent. She enjoys working with people. Her goal is to offer her professional experience for both buyers and sellers, and to listen to your desires throughout the process. Clark understands how important it is to have a home and she is committed to ensuring that your transition goes as smoothly as possible.

She can be reached at Allied Realty’s Skowhegan office at 207-474-9553, or her cell 207-399-6667, or by email at jclark@alliedrealty.net.