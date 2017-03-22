American Midwife & Academy opens for business

PHILLIPS – Locally-owned American Midwife & Academy is now open for business and accepting clients and students.

Owner and operator Rebecca Robichaud opened American Midwife after a year’s sabbatical from healthcare services. Providing services to clients in their home environment, American Midwife offers prenatal care, conception counseling, home birth midwifery services, postpartum care, doula services, lactation consulting and more. Beginning in June, they hope to provide educational opportunities for the general public such as childbirth education and parenting classes, as well as classes for aspiring birth professionals.

Robichaud began her midwifery education in 2008, and qualified as a midwife in August 2015. She plans to offer services throughout the state of Maine, primarily in Franklin, Oxford, Somerset and Kennebec counties.

For more information about American Midwife & Academy contact:

Rebecca Robichaud at (207)518-8052 or at Americanmidwifeacademy.com