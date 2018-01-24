Amy Campbell joins Allied Physical Therapy

FARMINGTON - Amy Campbell DPT, is the newest employee to join the practice of Allied Physical Therapy.

Campbell was raised in Anson and received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy in 2013 from the University of New England. With her roots tied to western Maine, she knew she wanted to continue her professional practice here.

“I am familiar with the great town of Farmington and of Franklin County," Campbell said. "I also knew that Allied PT is a cornerstone of this community, so when an opening came along, I jumped on it."

"Amy is a skilled practitioner, eager to stay current with evidence based outcomes to facilitate her patients return to their daily lives," said Dennis Flanagan PT, DPT, OCS, and owner of Allied PT. "Her positive energy blends right in with the rest of our team. We are ecstatic that Amy joined our staff."

Physical therapists are licensed health care professionals who treat individuals of all ages with health-related conditions that limit their ability to move and perform functional activities in their daily lives. They help patients reduce pain and improve or restore mobility, often avoiding surgery and reducing the need for long-term use of prescription medications. Physical therapists teach patients how to manage their condition and prevent re-occurrence so that they will achieve long-term health benefits.

Allied Physical Therapy is located on Middle Street in Farmington. The office is accepting new patients for orthopedic concerns including sports medicine, post surgical rehabilitation, work related injuries, orthotics, vertigo, and occupational therapy. For more information or appointments, call 778-6469.