Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice welcomes new Chief Clinical Officer

LEWISTON – Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Albert recently announced that Patricia Zabell has joined the organization as its Chief Clinical Officer.

Zabell has more than 24 years of diverse healthcare experience, most recently providing interim leadership for integrated health systems with a focus on home health in her role as a healthcare consultant. She was the interim Executive Director for home health for hospital systems in Florida and South Carolina, while also providing leadership for hospice organizations in Maryland and New York City.

Additional experience includes working as the Maternal Child Clinical Director for a large health system; Regional Vice President for IntrepidUSA; Chief Operating Officer/Vice President for American Nursing Care; Senior Vice President at AccentCare, Inc.; and Executive Director for Home Care and Hospice at the Kaiser Permanente Foundation.

“Patti brings with her an exceptional track record as a multi-faceted, results-oriented clinical manager of health care operations,’’ said Albert. “She has experience in operations, fiscal management, regulatory compliance, strategic analysis and referral source management. Equally important is the fact that Patti is well known for always keeping the patient and the family at the center of everything she does. This makes her a great fit for our organization.”

In this position, Zabell is responsible for leading and evaluating all clinical services to ensure the best outcomes for patients. This includes developing policies, protocols, practice guidelines and metrics to ensure the highest standards of care are met or exceeded. In addition, Zabell will lead daily clinical operations and performance improvement initiatives that help position AHCH as the provider of choice for consumers and referral sources.

Zabell earned her Master of Business Administration and her Bachelor of Science in Healthcare Administration from Franklin University in Columbus, Ohio. She recently moved to Maine from Florida.