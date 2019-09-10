Androscoggin names director of home care

LEWISTON - Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice has announced that it has named a new Director of Home Care. After three years serving as Androscoggin’s Franklin County Territory Clinical Supervisor, Lisa Avery, RN will step into the role, leading the organization’s Home Care services.

"We are confident that Lisa will lead an exemplary homehealth care team as she has demonstrated in her role as the former clinical supervisor in our Wilton office," said Androscoggin CEO Ken Albert. "Lisa, with over a decade of director-level leadership is exceptionally suited to take the lead of our Home Care services, one of the largest departments of the organization."

Avery joined Androscoggin from two Director of Nursing Services positions with rehabilitation facilities in Connecticut before settling in Maine in 2016. Avery is a Board-certified nurse with current licenses in both Maine and Connecticut.

A graduate of Quinnipiac College with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing, Avery is an avid and lifelong learner, pursuing certifications to increase her knowledge. She is also a published contributor to Provider Magazine, the monthly publication of the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living.

“I’m excited to be part of the senior leadership team and to lead an exceptional team of clinical professionals in an organization like Androscoggin who provides high quality, extraordinary patient care," Avery said."