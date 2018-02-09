Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water hosting septic system installers training on March 19

LEWISTON - On March 19, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District will be holding a septic system installers training at the Ramada Conference Center.

This workshop will cover topics such as updates on the 2015 SSWWD rule revision, issues for installers including HHE 200, soils and hydrology for long lasting septic systems, wetland and waterbody regulations in the SSWWD rules, disposal system issues, LPI inspections, device issues, installer certification, and septic system failures.

There are Continuing Education Units available for those who need them. These are as follows; 7 CEU hours towards relicensing for site evaluators, 7 CEU hours towards relicensing for licensed plumbing inspectors, full credit towards recertification in erosion and sediment control practices as a septic system installer for contractors, and 4 CEU hours for DEP certified contractors.

Presenters will be Glenn Angell, Maine State Site Evaluator and David Rocque, Maine State Soil Scientist who together will be sharing their years of combined knowledge of septic systems. The registration fee for this all-day workshop is $75 if you register before March 9th and increases to $90 after March 9th. This cost includes breakfast, lunch, and all materials.

To register, contact Jocelyn at Androscoggin Valley Soil and Water Conservation District, (207) 241-5374. Or send a check made out to AVSWCD to 254 Goddard Rd. Lewiston, ME 04240.

