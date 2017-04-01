Applications now available for Wilton Scholarship Foundation

WILTON - The Wilton Scholarship Foundation is expecting a busy spring with scholarship applications available at the Wilton town office and on the Mt. Blue Campus school counseling website beginning April 1.

On April 29, a wide variety of items and gift certificates will be auctioned off at the Foundation's annual Scholarship Auction held in the Academy Hill School Cafeteria. The auction is always well attended and fun for everyone involved.

The Foundation, originally formed as a charitable organization to provide scholarships for graduates of Wilton Academy, has awarded scholarships to students in Wilton, East Wilton, Dryden, Weld and East Dixfield for the past 53 years. In 1964, a modest seven scholarships were given, increasing to 13 scholarships in 1980. After the Academy burned in 1980, a very generous bequest from Cyrus and Emily Fernald was added, followed by donations from the Wilton Academy Bell Tower Fund, C. Gilbert Houghton, Alva Goldsmith, Richard and Hazel Dummer, the Wiken family, Nellie Sergeant, the Smith family in honor of Janice and Jennifer, and the estate of Dr. Albert York. The Foundation also raises funds through a Letters of Appeal campaign every winter.

Currently, the generosity of the community and the hard work of the volunteer members allow the Foundation to award an average of 56 scholarships each year totaling approximately $34,000. Recipients are graduating seniors from Mt. Blue High School, other seniors from the five towns who attend private schools or who are home schooled, and former graduates currently in post-secondary programs. Adults from the five towns who are returning to school are also eligible and encouraged to apply. For more information on Foundation events or the scholarship program, please contact Ken Sawyer at 645-3894.