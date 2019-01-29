Ashley Roy earns nursing certification

FARMINGTON - Franklin Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Ashley Roy, RN, CLC, recently earned the Certified Lactation Counselor credential from the Healthy Children Project.

The purpose of the credential is to promote excellence in patient care and professional practice by validating specialized knowledge in nursing. The CLC certification means that the nurse has received training and competency verification in breastfeeding and lactation support for patients.

Roy is a lifelong resident of Farmington who started at FMH in 2008 as a laboratory technician. She went on to pursue a nursing degree at Central Maine Community College that she completed in May 2018. She provides patient care in the hospital’s family birthing center.