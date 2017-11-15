Authors at DDG Booksellers for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25

FARMINGTON - Devaney, Doak and Garrett Booksellers is pleased to announce that it will be hosting Maine authors Kathryn Miles and Mac Smith as guest booksellers on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25. Both Miles and Smith will be in the store from 1 - 3 p.m. chatting with customers and recommending their favorite books, including Miles' latest, Quakeland, and Smith's latest, Mainers on the Titanic.

Find out what great book ideas they have this holiday season. DDG Booksellers is thrilled that the authors have chosen to volunteer their time and show their support for small business in general and DDG Booksellers in particular.

Indies First – a collaboration among publishers, retailers, and authors– is an annual campaign to celebrate independent bookstores. Hundreds of indies across the country will be hosting local authors and holding events on Nov. 25. Other participating Indies First stores and authors may be found on IndieBound.org.

Small Business Saturday, founded by American Express in 2010, is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is a day dedicated to helping support the local businesses that help to create jobs, boost the economy, and preserve neighborhoods.