Azulene Day Spa expansion celebration

FARMINGTON - Azulene Day Spa has announced an open house in celebration of their expansion on Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 216 Wilton Road. Please join the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce for the ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m.

The open house will offer an opportunity to view the newly expanded space which adds another spa treatment room, more space for manicures and pedicures along with a tranquil room for yoga, pilates and guided meditation. Enjoy refreshments and enter for a chance to win a sauna session and yoga class.

Azulene Day Spa invites all of their guests to experience relaxation, rejuvenation and sensory discovery by slowing down and simply taking the time for yourself.

“It is important that you take time to reconnect with one self.” said Monica Nix, owner of Azulene Day Spa.

The wide range of spa services offered include massage, body polish, reflexology, infrared sauna, manicures and pedicures. The addition of this new space will allow for a continuation of taking charge of your health. Enjoy space where you can relax, refresh and reconnect.

Come enjoy experience the secrets of relaxation. Call 778-2300 to schedule spa services or to sign up for a yoga, pilates or guided meditation class.