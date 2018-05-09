Bangor Savings Bank collecting peanut butter and jelly for the hungry

BANGOR - The 2018 Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive started on Monday and will continue through May 31 at all Bangor Savings branches in Maine and New Hampshire.

The annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive began in 2012 to provide hunger prevention programs with a high-protein food item that is often in short supply and high demand. Donations of peanut butter and jelly jars can be dropped off inside any Bangor Savings branch during operating hours.

The donated peanut butter and jelly will be distributed to food pantries and other hunger prevention organizations throughout Maine and New Hampshire. The drive has collected more than 55,000 jars of PB&J during the past six years, and this year Bangor Savings is hoping to top the record one-year total of 12,645 jars.

“It’s always uplifting to see Bangor Savings customers, local businesses, and our employees make the Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive a great success,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. “Contributing to the drive is easy, and knowing the impact donations will have for hundreds of individuals and families makes it all worthwhile.”

The bank will contribute an additional two jars for every “selfless selfie” taken by a contributor when they make their donation at a branch. People can email their selfies to socialmedia@bangor.com, and the photos will be posted on the Bangor Savings Facebook page to recognize supporters on social media.