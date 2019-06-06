Bangor Savings Bank collects more than 1,000 jars of peanut butter, jelly in Franklin County

FARMINGTON – It’s a sure sign of spring. Peanut butter and jelly jars piling up at Bangor Savings Bank branches.

The 8th annual Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive ran through the month of May, with the local branch collecting 1,076 jars that will be donated locally to a food pantry here in Franklin County.

The Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive began in 2012 to provide food pantries and other hunger prevention programs with a high-protein food item that is often in short supply and high demand. Donations of peanut butter and jelly jars can be dropped off inside any Bangor Savings branch during operating hours.

The drive has collected more than 66,000 jars of PB&J during the past seven years.

“We continue to see the impact of food insecurity across our region,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice earlier this year. “We are proud to help area food pantries through our Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive each year. We believe that together we can reduce hunger across New England and we’re sincerely grateful for the continued support of our employees, customers and local businesses.”