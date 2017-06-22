Bangor Savings Bank collects more than 12,000 jars of PB&J for food pantries

BANGOR – The 2017 Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive recently piled up more than 12,000 jars of PB&J for food pantries throughout Maine.

Peanut butter and jelly donations were collected during the month of May at all 54 Bangor Savings Bank branches. Bangor Savings contributed an additional two jars of peanut butter for every “selfless selfie” taken by a contributor to mark their donation on social media.

The annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive started as a way to provide hunger prevention programs in Maine with a high-protein food item that is often in short supply and high demand.

“Once again, our customers, local businesses, schools and Bangor Savings Bank employees made the Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive a success,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. “Their unselfish act of giving a simple food item will have a great impact on Mainers in need throughout the state.”

Media partners for the 2017 Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive were WLBZ-2, WCSH-6, and Maine Internet Radio, LLC.