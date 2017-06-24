Bangor Savings Bank donates $5,000 to LEAP

FARMINGTON – Life Enrichment Advancing People received a $5,000 grant from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation’s 2017 Community Matters More initiative. With thousands of votes cast by the people of Maine during the Community Matters More initiative, this $5,000 grant from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation will be used to support LEAP’s mission, allowing adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to gain independence and lead inclusive lives in their communities.

LEAP currently employs around 200 people and provides individualized support in over 30 locations in Western Maine. They provide a variety of programs, including small group and individualized residential services, community support services, and more. LEAP will use the money to fund important programs, including a recreation fund to be named after their former staff member, Ryan Franchetti, which will give supported individuals the ability to fulfill a specific dream, such as attending a concert or staying at a beach house overnight. They are also planning to further develop their Stone Soup Gardens and Trail program, which provides people with free or low cost, local, healthy food, as well as opportunities to exercise.

“This $5,000 grant from the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation Community Matters More program will allow us the flexibility to support individuals in unique ways we do not otherwise receive funding for. We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to use this grant to support people of all abilities to access their communities in fun and life-enriching ways,” said Executive Director Darryl Wood.

“We’re proud to support LEAP and their work with adults with disabilities. The services they provide for these individuals and their families are what makes our communities stronger and more vibrant places to live,” said Vice President and Mortgage Development Officer from Bangor Savings Bank, Becky Davis-Allen..

For more information about LEAP, please contact Darryl Wood, 207-778-3443.

About Bangor Savings Bank Bangor Savings Bank, with more than $3.6 billion in assets, offers retail banking to Maine consumers as well as comprehensive commercial, corporate, payroll administration, merchant services, and small business banking services to Maine businesses. The Bank, founded in 1852, is in its 165th year of service to the people of Maine, with 54 branches and on the Web at www.bangor.com. The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation was created in 1997. Together the Bank and its Foundation invest more than $1.5 million per year into the community in the form of nonprofit sponsorships, grants and partnership initiatives.