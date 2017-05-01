Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive underway at all branches

BANGOR – The 2017 Bangor Savings Bank Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive has begun and continues through May 31 at all Bangor Savings branches.

The annual Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive started in 2012 to provide hunger prevention programs in Maine with a high-protein food item that is often in short supply and high demand. Donations of peanut butter and jelly jars can be dropped off inside any Bangor Savings branch during operating hours.

The donated peanut butter and jelly will be distributed to food pantries throughout the state. Mainers have donated 30,000 jars of PB&J to the drive over the past three years, and this year Bangor Savings is hoping to top 2016’s record total of 12,645 jars.

“Each year, our customers, local businesses, and Bangor Savings Bank employees make the Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive more successful than ever,” said Bangor Savings Bank President and CEO Bob Montgomery-Rice. “Contributing to the drive is easy, and knowing the impact donations will have for hundreds of individuals and Maine families makes it all worthwhile.”

The bank will also contribute an additional two jars of peanut butter or jelly for every “selfless selfie” taken by a contributor when they make their donation at a branch. People can email their selfies to socialmedia@bangor.com, and the photos will be posted on the Bangor Savings Facebook page to recognize supporters on social media.

Media partners for the 2017 Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive are WLBZ-2, WCSH-6, and Maine Internet Radio, LLC.