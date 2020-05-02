Bangor Savings Bank wins best again in New England

BANGOR - When it comes to customer satisfaction, Bangor Savings Bank is leading the way in New England – again. For the fifth time in the past six years, Maine’s largest bank was named number one in the New England region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM.

“We’re grateful for the confidence our customers continue to place in us year in and year out,” President and CEO of Bangor Savings Bank Bob Montgomery-Rice said. “This is also a tribute to the dedication of our employees and all they do every day to serve our customers.”

Bangor Savings Bank earned 863 points out of a possible 1,000, beating the New England average by 62 points and remaining number one in the region. Bangor Savings Bank has locations throughout northern New England, and later this year, Bangor Savings will finalize its acquisition of Damariscotta Bank & Trust.

“Even as we grow, we continue to improve inspired by what our customers tell us and keep our sights on what’s important – caring for and supporting each other in every interaction and continuing to develop innovative products and services,” Montgomery-Rice said. “Our commitment to employees, customers, and communities is embedded in our culture – it’s what drives us - and it always will.”

The 15th annual customer satisfaction study is the longest-running and most in-depth survey of the U.S. retail banking industry, with customers evaluating various aspects of their banking experience. The 2020 study is based on responses from more than 91,000 retail banking customers of more than 180 of the largest banks in the United States regarding their experiences with their retail bank. It was fielded in quarterly waves from April 2019 through February 2020.

The J.D Power study asks banking customers for objective feedback on various aspects of their banking experience, including account opening, convenience, channel activities (branch, assisted online, ATM, mobile, website, IVR and call center), problem resolution, communication and advice, and product offerings and fees.

Key findings and trends from the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction StudySM, and a list of the top-ranked banks in 11 regions can be found on the J.D. Power website.