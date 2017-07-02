Bank Foundation grants $33,000 in local scholarships

Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation has awarded $33,000 college scholarships to 11 local students. The scholarships are $3,000 each. The bank awards the scholarships each year to students from 10 local schools.

The 2017 Franklin Scholars are:

*Telstar Regional High School: Jeremiah Richardson, of Rumford, son of Mark and Michele Richardson. He plans to major in finance and business administration at University of Maine.

*Spruce Mountain High School: Caulin Parker, of Livermore, son of Julia and Rick Parker. He plans to major in accounting at Thomas College.

*Mt. Blue High School: Alexander L. Haggan, of Farmington, son of Jonathan and Patricia Haggan. He plans to major in aviation science and business at University of Maine at Augusta.

*Mt. Blue High School: Kayla Kenney, of Farmington, daughter of Mindy and Brody Cousineau. She plans to major in managerial accounting at Thomas College.

*Rangeley Lakes Regional School: Billie Rogers, of Rangeley, daughter of Steve Rogers. She plans to major in anthropology at Coastal Carolina University.

*Mountain Valley High School: John Adley, of Rumford, son of Brad and Sue Adley. He plans to major in business and sports management at Husson University.

*Skowhegan High School: Caitlin R. Cushman, of Mercer, daughter of Jennifer Cushman. She plans to major in financial management and business administration at Husson University.

*Carrabec High School: Bobbie Peacock, of Canaan, daughter of Sarah Harriman and Darrell Peacock. She plans to major in business administration at Mercer University.

*Mt. Abram High School: Isabella R. Wells, of Stratton, daughter of Lee Ann and Andrew Delcourt and Jayson Wells. She plans to major in business management and advertising at University of Maine.

*Dirigo High School: Michael Kersey Jr, of Weld, son of Michael and Candice Kersey. He plans to major in finance at the University of Maine.

*Madison Area Memorial High School: Kerri Abbott, of Starks, daughter of Jon and Jodi Abbott. She plans to major in communications at Thomas College.

“We are pleased to be able to help this great group of young people. They’ve worked very hard to achieve many great things while in high school. It’s our pleasure to help them pursue their goals for higher education. I’m confident they will continue to succeed,” said Peter Judkins, President and CEO at Franklin Savings Bank.

Scholarships from the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation were awarded to students who plan to attend a four-year college with studies concentrating in accounting, finance, marketing, management, computer sciences or other business-related courses. The graduating seniors were selected as Franklin Scholars based largely on high academic achievement, which alone represented 70 percent of the criteria for scholarship selection. The remaining 30 percent was based on community citizenship, participation in extra-curricular activities, such as athletics, band, school clubs or drama, and financial need.

The bank’s Community Development Foundation grants the scholarships to the schools, which select the student and administer the scholarship.

Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation was created in 2000 to support community, economic and educational needs within the communities served by Franklin Savings Bank. To date, the Foundation has awarded $608,000 to more than 259 students and is one of the most generous scholarships available in the area.