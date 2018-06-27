Bank Foundation grants $36,000 in local scholarships

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation has awarded $36,000 college scholarships to 12 local students. The scholarships are $3,000 each. The bank awards the scholarships each year to students from 11 local schools.

The 2018 Franklin Scholars are:

*Telstar Regional High School: Russell Cushman of Bryant Pond, son of Nancy and Matthew Cushman. He plans to major in Electrical Engineering at the University of Maine at Orono.

*Spruce Mountain High School: Madison Lecowitch of Livermore, daughter of Peter and Kathleen Lecowitch. She plans to major in Accounting at Central Maine Community College.

*Mt. Blue High School: Rebecca Harmon of Farmington, daughter of Jodi and Brian Harmon. She plans to major in Business and Education at Wheaton College.

*Mt. Blue High School: Joseph Heath of Wilton, son of Joshua and Sarah Heath. He plans to major in Business at the University of Southern Maine.

*Rangeley Lakes Regional School: Kyle LaRochelle of Rangeley, son of Janet and Jeff LaRochelle. He plans to major in Business at the University of Maine at Farmington.

*Mountain Valley High School: Brooke Carver of Rumford, daughter of Christopher and Deborah Carver. She plans to major in Business Accounting at Bentley University.

*Skowhegan High School: Logan Malyk of Skowhegan, son of Kalyn Black and Tim Malyk. He plans to major in Marketing Communications at Savannah College of Art and Design.

*Carrabec High School: Melanie Clark of Anson, daughter of Dale and Julie Clark. She plans to major in Communications and Media at Merrimack College.

*Mt. Abram High School: Emma Berube of Stratton, daughter of Brandi Farnsworth. She plans to major in Public Accounting at Thomas College.

*Dirigo High School: Olivia Johnston of Dixfield, daughter of Matthew and Laura Johnston. She plans to major in Marketing at the University of Maine at Orono.

*Madison Area Memorial High School: Cavan Weggler of Madison, son of Lesa and James Weggler. He plans to major in Business at the University of Maine at Orono.

*Ellsworth High School: Austin Baron of Ellsworth, son of Danny and Karen Baron. He plans to major in Business Administration at Husson University.

“This is a great group of young people who have achieved much in their high school careers. We look forward to hearing of their continued success in college,” said Tim Thompson, President and CEO at Franklin Savings Bank.

Scholarships from the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation were awarded to students who plan to attend a four-year college with studies concentrating in accounting, finance, marketing, management, computer sciences or other business-related courses. The graduating seniors were selected as Franklin Scholars by each school based largely on high academic achievement, which alone represented 70 percent of the criteria for scholarship selection. The remaining 30 percent was based on community citizenship, participation in extra-curricular activities, such as athletics, band, school clubs or drama, and financial need.

The bank’s Community Development Foundation grants the scholarships to the schools, which select the student and administer the scholarship.

Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation was created in 2000 to support community, economic and educational needs within the communities served by Franklin Savings Bank. To date, the Foundation has awarded $604,000 to 191 students.