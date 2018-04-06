Bank Foundation offers $36,000 in local scholarships

FARMINGTON - Students planning to pursue a business-related field in college are invited to apply for the Franklin Scholar program. Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation has expanded the program to 11 high schools.

New this year is Ellsworth High School, which brings the total scholarships granted to $36,000.

“We are glad to be adding Ellsworth High School to our list of Franklin Scholar schools. Since opening our Ellsworth Business Center in 2016, the reception in the Ellsworth market has been fantastic. The Franklin Scholar program is one of many ways we help support the communities we serve,” said Tim Thompson, President and CEO at Franklin Savings Bank.

The scholarships will be available to Class of 2018 students graduating from Mt. Blue High School, Mt. Abram Regional High School, Dirigo High School, Mountain Valley High School, Rangeley Lakes Regional School, Skowhegan Area High School, Madison Area Memorial High School, Spruce Mountain High School, Telstar Regional High School, Carrabec High School and Ellsworth High School.

High school seniors who plan to pursue a major at a four-year college or university in business-related fields, such as Accounting, Finance, Computer Science or Marketing, are eligible for the scholarships. Selection criteria for the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation scholarships is based on high academic achievement, community citizenship, participation in athletics or other extra curricula activities, and financial need.

While the Franklin Savings Bank Community Development Foundation will fund the scholarships, the recipients will be selected by their school. Applications are available at the school guidance offices, at Franklin Savings Bank locations and online at www.FranklinSavings.Bank/scholars.html. Completed applications must be turned in to the school and comply with deadlines established by the school.

Franklin Savings Bank’s Community Development Foundation was created in 2000 to support community, economic and educational needs within the communities served by Franklin Savings Bank. The scholarships to 11 area high schools, totaling $36,000, were first awarded in 2001 and are now awarded annually. Since the scholarship program was expanded with the creation of the Foundation, it has awarded $568,000 to 179 local Franklin Scholars.