Barn Dance & BBQ Fundraiser presented by Boothby’s Orchard and Farm

LIVERMORE - In our 9th year of fundraising for the A-T Children’s Project, we are a little saddened, excited and overwhelmed with HOPE all at the same time. Unfortunately, we will not be hosting our Hope with Every Step 5K and Family Fun Day in 2018. Josh, Brooke and Emmy have outgrown bounce houses and we’re all ready to try something new. Our family is extremely grateful for everyone’s past support and for helping us raise over $375,000 that has funded research, clinical trials and more in search of life improving therapies and a cure for A-T.

We cannot wait for June 23 when we will host a local Barn Dance & BBQ Fundraiser with a live auction, raffles, live music and more, made possible by Boothby’s Orchard and Farm.

In late December 2017 we, along with other A-T families and supporters, received an unexpected email from Brad Margus, Volunteer Chairman and Founder of ATCP. The email explained that the ATCP would be funding a $1.8 million ASO Gene Therapy Trial for one child in 2018. It’s hard to believe these words as I type them but, this trial is expected to stop the brutal disease process and allow the young newly diagnosed patient to live a normal healthy life. You can read Brad’s email at www.atcp.org/ASO

Families involved in the current EryDel Clinical Trial are reporting great success overall, observing improved balance and coordination. FMI visit www.attest-trial.com

What is happening with research right now, today, blows our minds. Since Josh and Brooke’s 2009 diagnosis of Ataxia Telangiectasia we have hoped and dreamed of news like this. Please help us make these encouraging medical gains a reality for Josh, Brooke, Emmy and everyone suffering from the deadly rare genetic disease a reality in their lifetime. By supporting our fundraiser, you can help this grass roots charity fund lifesaving research.

For more information go to www.atcp.org/BarnDance or www.facebook.com/ATMaine. Contact Lisa Brochu at lbrochu@myfairpoint.net or 207-645-3224.

Barn Dance & BBQ 2018 Sponsorships

Platinum ($1,000)

Boothby’s Orchard and Farm

Jeanne’s Kids

Walmart Distribution Center #7014 $5,000

Gold ($500)

Boothby Silver LLC

Hallow Way Photography

Walmart Heart

Silver ($250)

Ladies Auxiliary Amvets Post 33, Jay, Maine

Jeff Beard

Carrabassett Spring Water

DND Maintenance

Franklin Savings Bank

Guild’s Country Hardware

Harris Hill Products

Hight Chevrolet – Buick - GMC

Hillside Sports Club

Richard & Jeanne Jackson

Jason Gibbs & Holly Richards

Johnny Castonguay Logging & Trucking

Kachnovich Land Surveying Inc

Otis Federal Credit Union

Reenergy Biomass Operations LLC

Spruce Mountain Pharmacy

True Educator Insurance, Horace Mann

Bronze ($100)

Ameriprise Financial

Missy Ferland

ClearView Farm

Hilltop Collision Center, Inc.

Marco Grimaldi Concrete Floors

Hammond Tractor Company

Harry Ricker

Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club

Pepsi Beverage Company

Sew Crazy

Shaky Barn Farms

A-T Children’s Project 5300 W. Hillsboro Blvd. #105, Coconut Creek, FL 33073800.HELP.A-T

The A-T Children’s Project is a non-profit organization that raises funds to support and coordinate biomedical research projects, scientific conferences and a clinical center aimed at finding a cure for ataxia-telangiectasia, a fatal genetic disease that attacks children, causing progressive loss of muscle control, immune system problems, and a strikingly high rate of cancer, particularly leukemia and lymphoma. An IRS 501(c)(3) Public Charity