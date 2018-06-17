Barn Dance & BBQ Fundraiser presented by Boothby’s Orchard and Farm
LIVERMORE - In our 9th year of fundraising for the A-T Children’s Project, we are a little saddened, excited and overwhelmed with HOPE all at the same time. Unfortunately, we will not be hosting our Hope with Every Step 5K and Family Fun Day in 2018. Josh, Brooke and Emmy have outgrown bounce houses and we’re all ready to try something new. Our family is extremely grateful for everyone’s past support and for helping us raise over $375,000 that has funded research, clinical trials and more in search of life improving therapies and a cure for A-T.
We cannot wait for June 23 when we will host a local Barn Dance & BBQ Fundraiser with a live auction, raffles, live music and more, made possible by Boothby’s Orchard and Farm.
In late December 2017 we, along with other A-T families and supporters, received an unexpected email from Brad Margus, Volunteer Chairman and Founder of ATCP. The email explained that the ATCP would be funding a $1.8 million ASO Gene Therapy Trial for one child in 2018. It’s hard to believe these words as I type them but, this trial is expected to stop the brutal disease process and allow the young newly diagnosed patient to live a normal healthy life. You can read Brad’s email at www.atcp.org/ASO
Families involved in the current EryDel Clinical Trial are reporting great success overall, observing improved balance and coordination. FMI visit www.attest-trial.com
What is happening with research right now, today, blows our minds. Since Josh and Brooke’s 2009 diagnosis of Ataxia Telangiectasia we have hoped and dreamed of news like this. Please help us make these encouraging medical gains a reality for Josh, Brooke, Emmy and everyone suffering from the deadly rare genetic disease a reality in their lifetime. By supporting our fundraiser, you can help this grass roots charity fund lifesaving research.
For more information go to www.atcp.org/BarnDance or www.facebook.com/ATMaine. Contact Lisa Brochu at lbrochu@myfairpoint.net or 207-645-3224.
Barn Dance & BBQ 2018 Sponsorships
Platinum ($1,000)
Boothby’s Orchard and Farm
Jeanne’s Kids
Walmart Distribution Center #7014 $5,000
Gold ($500)
Boothby Silver LLC
Hallow Way Photography
Walmart Heart
Silver ($250)
Ladies Auxiliary Amvets Post 33, Jay, Maine
Jeff Beard
Carrabassett Spring Water
DND Maintenance
Franklin Savings Bank
Guild’s Country Hardware
Harris Hill Products
Hight Chevrolet – Buick - GMC
Hillside Sports Club
Richard & Jeanne Jackson
Jason Gibbs & Holly Richards
Johnny Castonguay Logging & Trucking
Kachnovich Land Surveying Inc
Otis Federal Credit Union
Reenergy Biomass Operations LLC
Spruce Mountain Pharmacy
True Educator Insurance, Horace Mann
Bronze ($100)
Ameriprise Financial
Missy Ferland
ClearView Farm
Hilltop Collision Center, Inc.
Marco Grimaldi Concrete Floors
Hammond Tractor Company
Harry Ricker
Jay-Livermore Falls Lions Club
Pepsi Beverage Company
Sew Crazy
Shaky Barn Farms
A-T Children’s Project 5300 W. Hillsboro Blvd. #105, Coconut Creek, FL 33073800.HELP.A-T
The A-T Children’s Project is a non-profit organization that raises funds to support and coordinate biomedical research projects, scientific conferences and a clinical center aimed at finding a cure for ataxia-telangiectasia, a fatal genetic disease that attacks children, causing progressive loss of muscle control, immune system problems, and a strikingly high rate of cancer, particularly leukemia and lymphoma. An IRS 501(c)(3) Public Charity
