‘Basic Life Support’ certification course offered at CMCC

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer the American Heart Association’s Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers course on Friday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This course is designed to provide healthcare professionals with the skills to keep people alive until they can be brought to a hospital or be treated with more advanced lifesaving measures. This course covers adult and pediatric CPR, use of the bag-valve mask, airway obstruction, automated external defibrillation (with child AED update), stroke and cardiac arrest and other special resuscitation situations.

This course is open to the public and intended for physicians, nurses, paramedics, first responders, medical technicians, aids or assistants and anyone whose work brings them into contact with members of the public such as school, hotel, fitness center and restaurant employees. The cost of the class is $89 and includes materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Registration deadline is April 17.