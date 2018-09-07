Beaudoin welcomed as new FSB lender

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank has announced that Beth Beaudoin has been named as a loan officer at the main office in Farmington.

For Beaudoin, of Industry, joining the lending team at Franklin Savings Bank is a return to her start in the banking business. As a high school student at Mt. Blue High School, she learned to be a teller at the FSB training branch at the Mt. Blue campus. In the 17 years since that time, she has worked for three other local financial institutions as a loan officer, processor and underwriter and, most recently, as the branch manager.

“I am excited to work for Franklin Savings Bank!” said Beaudoin. “This bank is focused on serving the needs of our community members. I look forward to assisting customers with their lending needs and working with a dedicated and knowledgeable lending support team that provides excellent service for our customers.”

“We are so pleased that Beth has joined FSB as our newest community banker,” said Lorna Niedner, vice president, residential and consumer lending. “She is passionate about serving our customers and the community.”

Beaudoin, who was born and raised in Farmington, is active in the community outside of banking. She is involved with the Farmington Downtown Association, a member of the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area Board of Directors and is an active volunteer with the Farmington Area Cal Ripken League.

Franklin Savings Bank is a community bank with locations in western, central and Down East Maine that is currently celebrating its 150th year of community banking.