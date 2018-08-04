Berry Fruit Farm expands to storefront space

LIVERMORE FALLS - Berry Fruit Farm is welcoming the community to come and enjoy with them the wonderful new addition to their ever-growing business.

As of Sept. 4, Berry Fruit farm will be opening their Bakery and Market in Livermore Falls, in a building formerly owned by a local realty group. They will be selling a variety of homemade pastries, including an assortment of their most famous homemade donuts, pies and fruit desserts. Berry Fruit Farm's new location will host the freshest fruit and vegetables from their farm and will be a great source for the finest local products (i.e. honey, soaps, maples syrup, etc.) from right here in western Maine.

This is an exciting new experience, and will be in addition to Berry Fruit Farm's thriving current “U-Pick and Farm Stand” location at 361 Crash Road, Livermore. This is, for simplicity, merely an expansion; an opportunity to raise awareness of their business and reach more people in the area with their products year round.

“Looking back, it's amazing and such a blessing to see how far Berry Fruit Farm has grown. We want to say ‘Thank You’ to our neighbors who have supported us. We are so enthusiastic about opening this new location for our customers," owners Joel and Melissa Gilbert said.

The business will be hosting an official “Grand Opening Celebration on September 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A ribbon cutting will happen at 7 p.m. All are welcome to come. Refreshments will be served and their products will be for sale.