Birchwood Interiors announces new principal and general manager

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Birchwood Interiors has named Brady-Anne Cushing as its new principal and general manager. Cushing began her career at Birchwood Interiors in 1996 as the company's first full-time interior designer. After working at the company for six years, she relocated to southern Maine to continue building her expertise in interior design. Now, Cushing is returning to the Sugarloaf region and to the company where she started her career.

"We are thrilled to have Brady return to her roots here at Birchwood Interiors. Her contributions to the design field throughout the state have been significant, and her attention to her clients is unmatched. Brady's leadership and enthusiasm will propel Birchwood Interiors wonderfully into our fifth decade of meeting the needs of Maine's homeowners and businesses," Earle Morse, owner of Birchwood Interiors said.

Cushing attended the Maine College of Art, studying fine art with a focus in design, before attending Mount Washington College for interior design. Her education at the Maine College of Art provided a solid base of artistic understanding to build upon at Mount Washington College, where she learned project management and gained a strong business background.

With over 23 years of experience in interior design, Cushing has contributed to growing the industry in Maine, working with clients of all sizes, from private homes to bed and breakfasts, and five-star and large-scale hotels. Over her career, Cushing founded and developed the largest residential interior design department in Maine, building the department from two to thirteen interior designers over the course of seven years. Her work has been featured in Better Homes and Gardens, Signature Kitchens & Baths, and Maine Home + Design, as well as other regional and national publications.

As she returns to Birchwood Interiors, Cushing brings with her the experience and knowledge she has gained since starting her career in 1996, pairing well with the quality the company aims to provide clients. Since 1980, Birchwood Interiors has been helping clients in the Sugarloaf region with interior design as simple as a single piece of furniture to designing and redesigning private estates and commercial hotels.

As the only business of its kind in the Sugarloaf region and one of the few in the entire state of Maine focusing on furniture sales, interior design, general contracting and project management for residential renovation, Birchwood Interiors prides itself in supporting the surrounding community, as well as overcoming the challenges of designing and building in rural Maine.

