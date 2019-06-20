Bowering promoted to Business Solutions officer

FARMINGTON - Franklin Savings Bank has added a new officer to its staff with the promotion of Beckie Bowering to Business Solutions officer.

Bowering, who has been with the bank since 2000, was assigned the role as Business Solutions Manager when the program was launched last year.

Business Solutions is a suite of products designed to enable businesses to manage their banking services efficiently and effectively.

“Beckie has had tremendous success in this new role. She has demonstrated a unique knowledge and dedication in tending to the needs of businesses looking for greater functionality with their deposit services,” said Derek Hayes, senior vice president, director of commercial lending. ”She has been an integral part to the great success we’ve seen and look forward to continuing.”

Since joining Franklin Savings Bank, Bowering has performed in numerous roles, including head teller, customer service manager and coordinator at the Mt. Blue High School teaching branch.

Bowering is active in the community. She currently serves as the vice president on the board for the Mt. Blue Sports Boosters. Previously she has served as co-chair for the Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice’s 5k fundraiser event in Farmington. She has also been active with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, including several stints as the bank’s team captain.

Bowering is a graduate of Dirigo High School. She has completed numerous courses focusing on banking and holds many certifications for supervision and leadership.

Franklin Savings Bank is a Farmington-based community bank with locations in western, central and Down East Maine that celebrated its 150th anniversary last year.