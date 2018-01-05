Broadband initiative to present findings on Jan. 31

FARMINGTON - Last winter the grassroots collaborative Franklin County Broadband Initiative began the process to apply for state funding to support a county‐wide Broadband Plan.

The purpose of the plan is to provide each town with a choice of internet speeds with corresponding implementation costs to provide costs to provide reliable internet connectivity. This will allow businesses, students, healthcare patients and all citizens to take advantage of current technology. The ultimate goal being a healthy, educated and economically thriving Franklin County.

This notice is an invitation to town selectmen, business leaders, educators and citizens to attend a presentation of plans for broadband implementation by our consultant, Brian Lippold of the James W. Sewall Company (Sewall) on Jan. 31 at Franklin Memorial Hospital’s Bass Room from 6 to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

The agenda will be as follows:

Presentation of the county‐wide and town specific plans

Discussion of state‐wide broadband planning process

How FCBI can take advantage of the state‐wide planning process

Review of Legislative activity and what town and county leadership can do to lobby the legislature in support of our county‐wide plan and the state‐wide plan

Next steps

FCBI is a combined effort of The Opportunity Center of North Franklin County, AVCOG, Greater Franklin Development Council, Rangeley Economic Opportunity Committee and the Sandy River Business Association. Going forward, Greater Franklin Development Council will assist towns with the implementation process.

We look forward to seeing you in Farmington on Jan. 31. Any questions can be directed to cwoodworth@greaterfranklin.com