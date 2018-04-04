Brunch to honor local Vietnam War veterans

FARMINGTON - On Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the Colonial Daughters Chapter DAR in partnership with the USA Vietnam War Commemoration, the American Legion Post #28, and the Farmington Emblem Club is hosting a light brunch to recognize, thank and honor United States veterans who served during the Vietnam War Era.

United States veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location are eligible to receive a lapel pin.

The brunch will be held upstairs at the American Legion Hall at 138 High Street (corner of High and Middle Street) in Farmington. Senator Tom Saviello will bring greetings. Lou Bernier who served as Army Specialist with the 101st Airborne stationed near Phanrang will present a slide show of his recent trip to Vietnam. There will be a representative from the Office of Veterans Affairs in Lewiston with information on the many services available to veterans. The Emblem Club will do the flag folding ceremony.

This local event is to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War Era, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of these veterans.