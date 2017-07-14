Buttons for Babes donates to homeless shelter

FARMINGTON - Buttons for Babes Giving Circle was pleased to make their quarterly distribution on Thursday, July 6 to the Western Maine Homeless Outreach. Pastor Steve Bracy received the $500 check on behalf of WMHO from Buttons for Babes Giving Circle volunteer and board member, Shannon Smith.

Since going out on their own in September of 2016, Buttons for Babes Giving Circle has chosen to modify their method of funding. Each quarter the board will choose another local organization that supports children to receive a percentage of the funds raised, allowing them to assist more children in need. The idea behind this is to supply the organizations with additional funds for services their programs may not normally support, or simply increase the funds available for existing services that meet Buttons for Babes Giving Circle vision. In 2017 funds have been disbursed to the Franklin County Children’s Task Force, and now the Western Maine Homeless Outreach.

For more information about Buttons for Babes Giving Circle or to acquire a bracelet, contact Chris Bourassa or one of the board members at buttons4babes.gc@gmail.com or 207-860-8579.