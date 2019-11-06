CA$H Coalition seeks volunteers for free tax preparation

FARMINGTON - The Western Maine CA$H Coalition will once again be offering free tax services to anyone who made less than $56,000 in 2019. To schedule an appointment after Jan. 1 call 778-7954 or email freetaxprepservice@gmail.com. Taxes will be prepared after Jan. 1 through the beginning of March on the second floor of the Roberts Learning Center on the University of Maine at Farmington campus on Wednesdays between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

In preparation for a great tax season, United Way is looking for some key volunteers. Opportunity Guides are people who may have wanted to volunteer in a role that directly helps others, connects people to valuable resources and helps them learn how to save money. If interested, call Nichole at the United Way office; 778-5048 to find out more and get signed up for the training. The volunteer activities would most likely be on Wednesday evenings and Saturdays, at UMF, starting in late January and ending in mid-March.

United Way also needs volunteer tax preparers. People who prepare their own taxes, love working with numbers, want to help others in the community with their financial futures, like working on a computer, or want to build a strong resume should consider becoming an IRS-certified tax preparer. UWTVA offers online, self-paced training with group training as well.

The CA$H Coalition's mission is directly in line with the goals of United Way by having community members volunteer their resources and time to help other members of the Franklin and Northern Androscoggin communities learn more about financial security and promoting financial education.

To learn more about the Western Maine CA$H Coalition, and other locations, services and volunteer opportunities visit the State-wide CA$H website at www.cashmaine.org. For more information about United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, check out the website at www.uwtva.org, the Facebook page (www.facebook.com/uwtva), call (207) 778-5048, or visit; 218 Fairbanks Rd. Farmington, ME.