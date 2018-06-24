Care and Share Food Closet elects new co-director

FARMINGTON - Dana Bullen, of New Sharon was recently selected to serve as Co-Director of Care and Share Food Closet located in Farmington, Maine. Bullen replaces Jerry Allen, who will continue as Comptroller and as a Board Member. Bullen will also continue his duties as Logistics Director.

Allen has served as Co-Director for the past several years. Acting in concert with Leiza Hiltz-Scerbo the Executive Director, he has been instrumental in transforming Care and Share into an efficient, departmentalized, computer based non-profit.

Care and Share, an independent entity, serves nine communities. With over 100 volunteers and a total of 1400 clients, it is one of the largest food closets in Central Maine and regularly serves about 300 families in need each month.

To contact Care and Share Food Closet to donate, volunteer, or inquire about programs:

Mailing Address:

Care and Share Food Closet

Box 38

West Farmington, ME 04992

Email: careandsharefoodcloset@gmail.com

Phone: 778-0508

or visit their physical site at:

508 Fairbanks Road

Farmington