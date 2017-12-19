Care & Comfort employee honored as Caregiver of the Year

WATERVILLE - Doris Dunphy, a Certified Nursing Assistant with Care & Comfort, was recognized as Caregiver of the Year by the Homecare and Hospice Alliance of Maine during their annual Blaine House Tea.

“We congratulate Doris for being honored as Caregiver of the Year by the Alliance. She is a marvelous person and an outstanding healthcare professional who provides exceptional care for our clients with compassion, respect and a sincere desire to improve their quality of life,” said Care & Comfort Chief Operating Officer Mike Stair. "She naturally embodies the meaning and spirit of this distinguished award in all she does and exemplifies what it represents. She is an inspiration to all, and we are so proud that she is part of our Care & Comfort family."

Dunphy, who has been with the agency for over seven years, did not always plan to become a CNA; it was only after caring for her ailing mother-in-law that she decided to enter the healthcare field.

"I took the required classes, became certified and quickly chose to work in home health as I truly enjoy the one on one with people," she said.

Thus began her career with clients and families who look forward to her visits and appreciate the positive impact she has on their lives.

“The connections she has with her clients and the care she provides is remarkable. To have Doris receive this award from the Alliance is an honor she greatly deserves and one we are thrilled to celebrate with her,” said Susan D. Giguere, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Care & Comfort.

Care & Comfort provides home health and behavioral health services in 13 Maine counties from their headquarters in Waterville and Branches in Bangor, Dover-Foxcroft, Presque Isle and Wilton. For more information about the agency, visit www.careandcomfort.com.