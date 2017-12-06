Care & Comfort honored with Silver Collar Award

WATERVILLE - Care & Comfort, a leading provider of Home Health and Behavioral Healthcare, was recently recognized as one of Maine’s best employers for workers over the age of 50 for 2017 by the Maine State Workforce Investment Board’s Older Workers Committee.

The Silver Collar Employers Award honors Maine employers whose policies and practices match the needs of mature employees, valuing their skills and experience, strong work ethic, flexibility, and enthusiasm.

“I congratulate this year’s winners for recognizing the value that different employees bring to our workforce,” said Governor Paul LePage. “Our state needs and values the contributions of all members of our workforce, no matter their age, and the Silver Collar Awards recognize businesses who put these values into action.”

The agency which is locally owned and operated was founded in 1991 and employees over 400 people - a significant percentage of whom are over 50. Services for individuals and families are provided in 13 counties thus providing employment opportunities close to home for most workers.

"Care & Comfort is pleased to have employees spanning several generations choosing to work with us, and we are truly honored to be recognized for our commitment to employing those over 50," said Mike Stair, COO. "Age is never a factor from the time we begin our hiring process, but experience, confidence, vitality, and reliability are. We appreciate the loyalty, work ethic, skills, and diversity that mature workers bring to our agency."

According to the Maine Department of Labor, Maine is the oldest state in the nation, with a median age of 44.5 years. "Nearly one-quarter of the State's labor force is age 55 and over," said Susan D. Giguere C & C's CEO, and Founder. "As one of those, I know first-hand that most of us enjoy working and we are good at what we do! I see more and more employers joining us in welcoming 'the over 50s', and I think it is terrific!"

Care & Comfort's headquarters are in Waterville, and they have Branches in Bangor, Dover- Foxcroft, Presque Isle and Wilton. For more information about Care & Comfort visit: www.careandcomfort.com