Carrabassett Valley Academy receives Safe Sports School Award

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Carrabassett Valley Academy is pleased to announce that it has received the National Athletic Trainers’ Association Safe Sports School award for its athletic programming. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that provide safe environments for student athletes. The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention and treatment.

“CVA is honored to receive this 1st Team recognition from NATA. We remain committed to keeping our student athletes safe throughout all phases of training and competition so they can accomplish their goals safely and consistently. Our goal is to hold our athletics programming to the highest safety standards for our athletes,” said Tristy Wolfe, CVA Athletic Trainer.

“We remain committed to the health and welfare of young athletes in competitive sports,” says NATA President Scott Sailor, EdD, ATC. “This award recognizes the contributions and commitment of schools across the country that are implementing safe sports policies and best practices to ensure athletes can do what they love best and have the appropriate care in place to prevent, manage and treat injuries should they occur.”

In order to achieve Safe Sport School status, athletic programs must do the following:

Create a positive athletic health care administrative system

Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations

Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities

Plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment

Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes

Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental conditions

Provide or facilitate injury intervention

Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan

Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education

Be sure athletes and parents are educated of the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities

For more information please visit: www.athletictrainers.org.