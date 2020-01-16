Carrbassett Valley Library celebrates 10 years of service

CARRABASSETT VALLEY - Celebrate ten years of the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center as staff members thank town office staff and select board for continuing to support the library's goal of meeting the needs of residents and guests of the town.

Special thanks will be given to Sugarloaf, WSKI, Maine's Northwestern Mountains, donors, members, guests, the CV Library Board of Directors and all of the volunteers for bringing quality services, materials and programming to the community. The library has acquired over 12,000 items, registered over 4,700 members and welcomed over 60,000 visits since opening our doors in 2010.

Not only has the library been a space to find a good book, it is a place connect with people, learn something new, peruse a newspaper or magazine, read to a child, relax by the fireplace or borrow a CD or audiobook for the drive home. Members can join the Community Book Club, see a movie, enjoy an exhibit, meet artists and authors, listen to music, do a puzzle, play a game and more, all for free. From programming in the Begin Family Community Room to raising vegetables for those in need, the CV Library offers something for everyone.

The public is welcome on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. to jubilate, sign the guest book and enter to win a door prize. There will be tours of the library and Western Maine Center for Children (childcare), light refreshments and birthday cake.