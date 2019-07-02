CEI welcomes new Women’s Business Center program director

FARMINGTON - Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) welcomes Lorri Brown as its new Women’s Business Center Program Director and Advisor based in Farmington.

Lorri joins a team that’s been providing advice to women entrepreneurs across the state since 1995, when the CEI Women’s Business Center was founded. Together they help women business owners access critical resources to support their new or existing enterprises. Services include one-on-one advising, workshop facilitation, and resource coordination on a range of topics including business planning, business financing, marketing and sustainable growth. Advisors also hold educational workshops and events and work with the community to further the mission of CEI, strengthening an economy that works for everyone.

In the past 15 years, over 8,200 entrepreneurs statewide have received advice from The CEI Women’s Business Center I, which has helped them start 380 businesses, create or retain 1,425 jobs and access $33 million in capital.

A Farmington resident, Lorri has worked in the public health sector, most recently as a Program Director for Healthy Community Coalition of Greater Franklin County. She’s also been an educational program coordinator for Franklin Memorial Hospital and center director for Western Maine Area Health Education program. She brings her experience with grant writing and budget management, community outreach, education and training, networking, and advising to this role. Prior to working in public health, Lorri was the owner of the Boiler Room Restaurant in Wilton for nearly 10 years. She’s also been a freelance writer and website manager for The Balance – an online small business advising website.

Lorri holds a B.A. in History from the University of Maine at Farmington and a Master’s in Communication from Southern New Hampshire University.

About CEI

Coastal Enterprises, Inc. (CEI) helps to grow good jobs, environmentally sustainable enterprises and shared prosperity in Maine and in rural regions across the country by integrating financing, business and industry expertise, and policy solutions. CEI envisions a world in which communities are economically and environmentally healthy, enabling all people, especially those with low incomes, to reach their full potential. More at www.ceimaine.org