CEI Women’s Business Center Southwest hosts upcoming event: How She Built That

FARMINGTON - The CEI Women’s Business Center Southwest is pleased to offer How She Built That– a new virtual workshop series highlighting innovative female entrepreneurs living and working in Maine.

On Sept. 29 at 2:30 p.m. a conversation with Alli Harper, the founder of OurShelves, will be held concerning her path to becoming a female entrepreneur in Maine. OurShelves is an online book box subscription service that curates high-quality children’s books that feature racially diverse, LGBTQ+, and feminist characters and families, among other currently under-represented identities in children’s books.

Alli will share how she leveraged resources and funding to start her business, and how she manages and markets her 100 percent online business. Following Alli’s presentation, workshop participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and connect with the CEI Women’s Business Center business advising team.

Please note that this workshop is virtual and will be held over Zoom. Register here.