Celebrating 30 years: HCC’s Lorri Brown speaks to Farmington Rotary

FARMINGTON - Lorri Brown, Program Director at the Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) spoke with the Farmington Rotary Club January 17. HCC is celebrating 30 years of serving the Greater Franklin region. HCC’s mission is to improve the health and well-being of our families, neighbors, and the communities where we live and work. HCC uses a coordinated public health approach of education, promotion, and outreach. Staff of public health professionals offer health screenings, health information, and programs and events to support healthy lifestyles that prevent disease and improve quality of life.

HCC is currently managing 20 grants with 12 full-time employees and 4 part-time employees. HCC is an affiliate of Maine Health.

Lorri thanked Rotarians for their collaborative spirit and noted that HCC could not do what it does without collaboration. “Without organizations like Walmart, schools, United Way and others, we could reach as far as we do.”

HCC is most known for its 34-foot Mobile Health Unit. Staff provide various health screenings in all corners of the county. 1,900 people were seen in 2018. 80% were un or underinsured. In addition to blood pressure checks and tobacco cessation offered on the mobile health unit, HCC promotes colo-rectal cancer screening. Significant promotion has led to the highest screening rate in the nation increasing from 69 percent to 86 percent. An important milestone given the high rates of colon cancer in Franklin County.

Lorri also discussed the increased use of vaping in the region and HCC’s work with schools to reduce use of electronic nicotine products, as well as their work with community members, including law enforcement, to address the growing opioid epidemic through prevention efforts as well as MAT or Medical Assisted Therapy.

Finally, Lorri shared the work HCC is doing to reduce poverty through the Bridging Communities Project which matches neighbors and navigators who work together to access resources, build relationships, and develop skills.

If you are interested in learning more about HCC, or volunteering, contact Lorri at ljbrown@fchn.org or 779-2409.

See how YOU can make a difference and learn more about the Farmington Rotary Club by visiting https://farmingtonrotary.us/