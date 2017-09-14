Center for Workforce & Professional Development established at CMCC

AUBURN - Central Maine Community College President Scott Knapp recently announced that the college’s Corporate and Community Services department will become the “Center for Workforce and Professional Development.”

The Center provides custom training and professional development programs across Androscoggin, Oxford, Franklin and Lincoln counties. Non-credit classes (including online options) and industry-recognized certification programs are also offered. Popular training topics include, supervisory, leadership, communications, customer service, occupational trade skills, and computer based applications.

“The Center’s mission is to assist employees and organizations by developing a variety of solutions to address their workforce and professional development needs including specialized programs tailored to specific requirements,” notes Michelle Hawley, director of workforce & professional development. “Many of our programs can be delivered at one of our campus locations, at a place of business, or at a venue of an organization’s choosing. High quality training and lifelong learning opportunities are crucial to remain competitive in a dynamic global economy.”

Hawley has worked at CMCC for 23 years, most recently as grant project manager for a Maine Community College System federal grant consortium. Prior to that, she served as CMCC director at the Western Maine College Center in South Paris. She holds an associate degree in business administration and management from CMCC; a bachelor’s degree in leadership and organizational studies from USM; and a master’s degree in adult and higher education from USM. Hawley serves on the Central/Western Maine Workforce Development Board. A native of Texas, she now lives in Oxford.

Christopher Paradis serves as a workforce development and training specialist. Paradis has more than 25 years of marketing, sales and international business experience. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maine and a master’s degree in business management from Husson University. Paradis has also served as a member and chair of the board of directors for the Maine International Trade Center. He currently serves on MITC’s “Invest in Maine” Committee, the Franklin County Workforce and Education Committee, and the Husson University Alumni Board. He resides in Gray-New Gloucester.

The Center for Workforce and Professional Development is located in LaPoint Center on the CMCC campus at 1250 Turner Street in Auburn. For more information please call 207-755-5280 or email WorkforceDevelopment@cmcc.edu. Visit their website at www.cmcc.edu/training.