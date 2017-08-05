Central Maine Community College offers fall courses in Franklin County

FARMINGTON - Registration is still open for two classes that Central Maine Community College is offering this fall in Franklin County.

The two courses will be delivered at the Mt. Blue Learning Center in Farmington. College Writing Seminar (ENG 105 F1) will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., and Development Psychology (PSY 111 F1) will meet Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. to 8:25 p.m.

The fall semester begins Monday, August 28. Complete course listings are available online at www.cmcc.edu. For more information about courses in Franklin County, please contact Eric Meader at 755-5384 or emeader@cmcc.edu.

Courses in Franklin County are made possible through a collaborative effort between CMCC and the Franklin County Community College Network (FCCCN). More information about the FCCN is available online at www.franklinnetwork.org.