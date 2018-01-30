Central Maine Community College opens application for Summer 2018

AUBURN - Students who want to get a head start on the next academic year may want to take advantage of a summer start date, beginning May 21, for matriculation into a degree, certificate, or advanced certificate program at CMCC.

“The summer term is great for individuals who missed applying for the spring semester, or those who want to get started before the fall semester,” says Director of Admissions Andrew Morong. “More importantly, admitted students can apply for financial aid for the summer term”, Morong added.

The college offers over 40 associate degree programs, certificates, or advanced certificates, with online degree programs available in Criminal Justice, General Studies, Human Services and Medical Coding & Electronic Health Records. Students can choose classes offered day or evening, on-campus, online, or hybrid.

CMCC also recognizes the value of college-level knowledge acquired outside of the classroom through work experience, corporate or military training programs, in-service courses, volunteer services or other experiences. To learn more about credit for prior learning, reducing the time it takes to complete a program, visit www.cmcc.edu/priorlearning.

Students can apply for free at www.cmcc.edu, and fill out the 2017-2018 FAFSA (financial aid application) at www.FAFSA.gov using CMCC’s school code 005276.