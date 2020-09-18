Certification course in erosion control practices to be held on Oct. 22

FARMINGTON - A certification course in erosion control practices, hosted by the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District, will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hippach Field. The field is located at 12884 Main St, Farmington, ME.

Registration and introductions will occur at the grandstand. Social distancing of 6 feet will be practiced and mask-wearing is encouraged. Participants may be subject to other COVID-19 precautions to ensure the training can be held safely in-person. Due to class size restrictions, priority will be given to those seeking new certification; those seeking re-certification have been given an extra year until expiration. Class will be held outdoors, rain or shine, and participants should dress accordingly and a moderate amount of walking will be necessary.

This course is qualifies individuals to become a Contractor Certified in Erosion and Sedimentation Control Practices by the Department. In this 8-hour course, participants will learn why erosion control practices are important, be exposed to the principles of erosion and sedimentation, learn how to properly install and maintain Erosion & Sedimentation Control ('ESC') Best Management Practices (BMPs), regulations requiring ESC, using the Departments Permit By Rule process, in-water work procedures, and ESC planning. Participants are provided with information on the proper selection, installation and maintenance of ESC practices using Maine DEPs Erosion and Sediment Control Practices Field Guide for Contractors [pdf link].

The course is of primary interest to contractors but could also be helpful to municipal code enforcement officers, consultants, engineers and public works employees. You must pre-register by calling 207-212-6109 for a registration form.

All programs and services of the Frank­lin County Soil & Water Conservation District are offered on a non-discriminatory basis.