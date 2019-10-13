Chamber hosts site tour of growing local manufacturing business

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce hosted a site tour of the Origin facility on High Street in Farmington. There were approximately 25 people in attendance.

Origin has most recently released boots for retail sales and they have had an incredible response. The tour was given by Jon Milan, who has been with the company since it started.

First coming into the factory, a pro-shop shows finished products for sale manufactured by Origin. From the pro-shop the stitching floor is broken into four sections. The boot department is where all the boots are made from start to finish. The screen printing department has a pneumatic screen press. The fabric stitching lines is three lines: one for gi jackets, one for gi pants and the final line is the denim line that stitches all of the jeans. The final section on the stitching floor is the quality control department where all the finished products are inspected and packaged. Downstairs, "The Bunker", is where all of the fabric is woven on two looms. In the bunker fabric is also cut, either with a knife or laser depending on the product. Embroidery and dye sublimation departments are downstairs.

Having a presence in a state that has historically been steeped in shoe manufacturing made this challenge an interesting one, full of useful finds in mills that had long since been closed. Putting these finds to good use is part of this local success story.

For more information about Origin visit their website: www.originmaine.com To reach Origin you can call 888-858-1416.