Chester Greenwood Day activities to support Mt. Blue school libraries

FARMINGTON - This holiday season there are three ways to help support our wonderful school libraries.

The first is the annual Chester Greenwood Day In Store Book Fair at DDG Booksellers. Twenty percent of all purchases will go the school library of your choice, so put your earmuffs on and venture out during Chester Greenwood Day weekend.

While in the store you'll have a chance to meet, from 1-3 p.m., special guest author Laurie Apgar Chandler. Chandler’s memoir, Upwards, is the story of her summer 2015 journey across New England’s Northern Forest Canoe Trail, alone in a small canoe. The 740-mile NFCT follows traditional native travel routes from the Adirondacks through Maine, passing through the Rangeley Lakes, Flagstaff, Moosehead, and the Allagash along the way. Thru-paddlers like Chandler face 150 miles of upstream travel and many long portages. Upwards weaves history, wildlife, scenery and friendships, new and old, into an old-fashioned adventure tale with thrilling whitewater, escaped convicts, and wild weather.

For a second way to support the libraries, try out DDG's Blind Date With A Book program. Just pick out a wrapped advanced reading copy of a book with a little description of what's inside and put a cash donation in a money jar to benefit the Mt. Blue school libraries.

More than $1,800 has been raised by The Blind Date With A Book program so far. Thanks to all who have helped support the libraries during this difficult time. Try it out yourself!

The third way to help our libraries is through the ninth annual Mt. Blue School Libraries Wish List program. It has many new features and will allow community members to purchase books selected by our school librarians which they need and do not have. All purchases further support the library in that DDG will be donating 20 percent of all Wish List proceeds towards the library as well. The Wish List Center can be found at the Mt. Blue School Libraries Wish List Center (https://www.ddgbooks.com/ddgs-mt-blue-rsd-wish-list-center). Stop by and have a look! You can also purchase a Wish List book at the bookstore. Have some fun on Chester Greenwood Day this Dec. 7 and support our libraries while you're at it!

For more information regarding this event contact DDG Booksellers, 193 Broadway, Farmington, ME 04938 at 778-3454, or by email at info@ddgbooks.com.