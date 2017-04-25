Children’s Book Week to be celebrated at DDG Booksellers

FARMINGTON - DDG Booksellers will again be Maine’s official Children’s Book Week event site. Festivities will be held Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., celebrating a love for reading and children’s literature, and the event promises to be full of fun activities and events.

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be a Brown Bear Scavenger Hunt. Character cut outs from Brown Bear, Brown Bear will be hidden around DDG. When kids find them, they will color in the characters, and the first 25 kids to find all the characters will win a 50th anniversary Brown Bear tote bag. There will also be one grand prize, a Brown Bear T -Shirt. DDG is one of only five stores in the country to receive this special anniversary kit.

Afterwards, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., there will be an Activity Palooza where there will be a multitude of other fun activities available! These activities include a Maisy - Bookstore themed bingo sheet, official Children’s Book Week worksheets, a Reading Without Walls launch, and the I Can Readathon launch. Along with all these stellar activities, there will be fun, wearable handouts, including Pete the Cat ears.

Then, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., acclaimed and wonderful Maine authors Carrie Jones and Sarah L Thomson will be at DDG to read excerpts from their books and sign copies for their fans! They’ll also be here to talk, hang out, and celebrate the day.

Sarah L. Thomson is an award-winning author who has published more than 30 books for young readers. Thomson is celebrating the release of her newest book, Secrets of the Seven: The Eagle's Quill.

Carrie Jones is the author the New York Times and internationally bestselling Need series. She is here to celebrate the release of her newest book, Time Stoppers: Quest for the Golden Arrow.

This event is free and open to everyone.