Christie King, FNP: ‘It is a privilege to be here’

KINGFIELD - Christie King, FNP, is proud to be a healthcare provider at Mt. Abram Regional Health Center, where families in Kingfield and surrounding communities have an excellent and affordable local healthcare option.

“I am pleased to work at a health center close to my home. It was a goal of mine to work at a family practice providing child, adult and geriatric care,” she shares. “I am committed to humanitarian and military missions.”

King graduated from the Family Nurse Practitioner Program at Southern Illinois University in 2011, having previously obtained a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Iowa. She brings nursing experience in hospital settings and advanced practice nursing experience in orthopedic care.

As a U.S. Navy Reserve officer since 1998, King completed two years of voluntary deployment, 1 year in Kuwait and 1 year in Germany. Her area of expertise included care for medical and surgical patients, and in particular, care of traumatic amputation of limbs and burn care for our service members.

“I believe every patient is a unique human being, with a very complex and interconnected design consisting of body, spirit, and soul," King said. "Very early in my nursing career, I recall a book that provided a good foundation, Called to Care by Judith Shelly and Arlene Miller that discusses practical compassionate care for the whole person - physical, psychosocial, and spiritual."

King studied under Dr. Joseph Veltmann, who mentored her in personalized, patient-centered care, preventing and treating illness. Dr. Joseph Caldwell at Three Rivers Orthopaedics provided her a foundation in orthopaedics.

"Nearly 20 years of service with the United States Navy Reserve has taught me the importance of honor, courage, and sacrifice," King said. "I count it a privilege to join again with HealthReach Community Health Centers, which continues to shine, providing exceptional care in our rural communities."

In Kingfield, Christie works with family nurse practitioner Shannon Munro and clinical social worker Angela Kristoff. The health center provides a full range of primary care and preventive services to 1,500 children, adolescents and adults from Carrabassett Valley, Coplin and Dallas Plantations, Eustis, Kingfield, North Anson, New Portland, Stratton, and surrounding towns. New patients are always welcome.