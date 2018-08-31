CMCC announces “late-start” fall semester

AUBURN - Registration is open for the special “late-start” fall semester being offered at Central Maine Community College in Auburn. This special fall term, which begins on Sept. 24, is advantageous for students who were unable start classes on Aug. 27 or could not complete their admission application by the start of the regular semester.

Several classes will meet twice a week on campus and others will be online. The following courses are among those being offered on campus during this special 12-week term: College Writing Seminar; First-Year Seminar; Intro to Computer Applications; Intro to Culinary Arts; and Introduction to Psychology. Online courses starting September 24 include College Writing, Intermediate Algebra, Intro to Sociology, Small Business Mgt., and U.S. History I.

Students at CMCC enjoy very affordable tuition, financial aid, advising, learning assistance, and a variety of student services and activities. The College offers over 41 degrees, certificates and advanced certificates in programs such as business administration, computer technology, criminal justice, medical assisting, precision machining, and general studies.

Anyone interested in more information about this special fall semester option is encouraged to contact the Office of Admissions at (207)755-5273 or enroll@cmcc.edu.