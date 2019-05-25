CMCC continues workshop series with SBA’s free ‘Access to Capital’ workshop

AUBURN - The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College, in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, is offering “Access to Capital,” a free, small-business marketing workshop on Wednesday June 12, from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The presenters will be Amy Landry, executive director of AVCOG; Martha Bentley, director of innovation infrastructure at the Maine Technology Institute; and Bill Card, SBA economic development specialist. This workshop is designed to provide information on different ways that businesses can borrow money or obtain investment capital. Following the workshop, the speakers will be available to offer personalized assistance and address participant’s specific needs/questions. This no-cost workshop is a collaborative initiative between CMCC and the SBA to assist existing or prospective small businesses in the region.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, workforcedevelopment@cmcc.edu or visit www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment. Deadline for registration is June 5.